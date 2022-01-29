Ashley Roberts was once rushed to hospital amid fears she was having a brain aneurysm.

The 40-year-old star was made to work so intensely as a member of the Pussycat Dolls that her body started "shutting down".

She shared: "The thing was, being in a girl band, we make people a lot of money so there was, the schedule was outrageous.

"I’m not going to lie, by the end I was breaking down. I was in the hospital.

"They thought I was having a brain aneurysm. I think it was just from going, going, going and my body was just shutting down really.

"I remember being in the hospital, I was actually here in London, and I was like, ‘I’ve got to go to Germany, I’ve got to get on a plane now’. I was like, ‘I’ve got a show to do’.

"As I was walking to get the MRI because they thought I was having a brain aneurysm, my knee locked up and I got this viral arthritis so I couldn’t bend my knee. The doctor was like, ‘I think you need to just rest’. It’s wild."

Ashley now lives and works in London, and she's even thinking of selling her house in the US.

The blonde beauty told the 'Private Parts' podcast: "Great things are happening over here. I’ve still got my home in LA although I think I might sell it.

"Not because I’m not going to go back to LA, I don’t know, I just feel better over here. I like it.

"I miss my mom and I miss the lifestyle in LA because it’s nice to go out and go hiking in the sunshine and all that, but I don’t know. The UK’s been good to me.

"When I first started working over here outside of the Dolls, I was like, ‘I’m just temporarily hanging out here’, I was like, ‘I’m going to go back to LA, that’s where it’s at’.

"But the more time I’ve spent here, my community of people and friends has grown and grown and grown, where it was lacking in LA. Community is vital about your overall wellbeing."