Michael Buble will always prioritise his family over his music career.

The 46-year-old singer - who has Noah, eight, Elias, six, and Vida, three, with his wife Luisana Lopilato - insists it's impossible to find a perfect balance between his professional life and his personal life.

He said: "You know that one will always be hurt by the other.

"In my case, I will never allow my job to interfere with being a father and a husband - that's gotta be first, and everything else is a bonus. I think I have a lot of integrity in whatever I do work-wise, but that integrity is there because my family keeps me grounded."

Michael knows he's in a privileged position as a successful musician.

But the 'Haven't Met You Yet' hitmaker is determined to put his family before his career.

He told People: "It's scary, you know, the fame and fortune that comes with this.

"There's not a ton of redeeming things about being in the business besides doing the work that you love. Once in a while I get into cool restaurants, that's true, and I'm not complaining, but I definitely think I've always tried to make sure to put family first and let everything else fall into place."

However, Michael admits his attitude has changed markedly since the start of his career.

He said: "Like anyone who wants to make it in this business, you have to prove yourself and fight for every single inch.

"I often talk about it like I was a horse with blinders on. That's all I thought about. That's all I saw and, thank God, because it's the reason that I am where I am today, but now I always make sure that my priority is being with my family."