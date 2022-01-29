Amanda Kloots "would love some love" in her life.

The 39-year-old TV star lost her husband Nick Cordero to COVID-related complications in 2020, but she's now open to dating once again.

She said: "Bring it on, I am ready. I would love some love in my life. I said it to Nick, not too long ago. 'Honey, let's get it together. Let's do this. I need some loving back in my life.' I'm looking forward to it."

Amanda is determined to be "bold" and to take "chances" in the coming months.

The 'Talk' host explained that she's keen to make the most of life and the opportunities that come her way in 2022.

She told People: "It started at the end of last year, it's carrying into 2022, just this appreciation of life. Don't let fears stop you. Don't say no, say yes. It's just kind of my motto that I'm trying to live by every day. And it's really freeing."

Amanda loves "being in love" and she's hopeful of finding a new boyfriend.

She explained: "Not overly putting myself out there just yet. But I hope it comes my way. I love love. I love being in love. I love being in a relationship. So fingers crossed. We'll see."

Amanda married Nick in 2017 and they had a son called Elvis in June 2019.

However, she previously admitted she was "not a good wife" to the late singer.

Discussing her husband's focus on songwriting, she explained: "I was not understanding any of it. I was like, 'This is a waste of time, and we have no money.' He did not feel supported by me. I wasn't supportive."