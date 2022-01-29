Joni Mitchell has vowed to remove her music from Spotify.

The 'Big Yellow Taxi' singer has joined fellow music legend Neil Young in demanding that her tracks are taken off the streaming service due to her objections to podcaster Joe Rogan spreading false information regarding the coronavirus vaccine.

In a note on her official website titled 'I Stand With Neil Young!', Joni, 78, wrote: "I've decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue."

It is not yet clear whether Joni's music is going to be removed from the platform.

The musician's request comes just days after Neil had his music removed from Spotify as he expressed frustration that the service was “spreading fake information about vaccines” .

In a request to the company, the 76-year-old singer said: “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform. They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both.

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them. Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule.”

The streaming service later responded: “We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid since the start of the pandemic. We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon."