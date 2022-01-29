The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held a secret meeting with Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Harry and Meghan were said to be keen to get some stardust from the couple, who were reportedly "bemused" by the request of the Duke and Duchess - who stepped down as senior members of the British royal family and relocated to the US in 2020.

A friend of Harry's told the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: "Tom and Zendaya were rather bemused.

"Tom had never met Harry or spoken to him in his life, so didn't know what they wanted."

Despite this, Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, were able to meet with the Hollywood stars in secrecy as they look to expand their famous contacts in California.

The source added: "The meeting took place."

Meanwhile, Harry - who shares children Archie, two, and Lilibet, seven months with Meghan - will team up with tennis legend Serena Williams for an event next month.

The Duke will be in his role as Chief Impact Officer for professional coaching and mental health organisation BetterUp when he teams up with the tennis ace and the company's CEO Alexi Robichaux for a conversation about "cultivating the power of mental fitness through a bold commitment to Inner Work on 3 February.

The discussion will form part of the company's virtual Inner Work Day and will see the trio share "personal stories" about their own experiences.

An agenda for the event stated: "From creating companies and foundations designed to inspire others to achieve their best to tackling challenges and finding success both in and outside of work, Serena, Prince Harry and Alexi share their personal stories and unique perspectives."