Summer Rae will have part of her WWE Royal Rumble pay converted to cryptocurrencies.

The 38-year-old star - who will make her in-ring return as part of tonight's (29.01.22) flagship match - will become the "first known female professional athlete" to do so after making history with her executive role in crypto-focused company Cornerstone Global Management.

Summer - whose real name is Danielle Moinet - revealed the news on FOX Business' 'Coast to Coast with Neil Cavuto' this week, and has explained her decision.

She added: "Going back to wrestle in the WWE’s Royal Rumble PPV is very special for me as there have only ever been 4 Women’s Royal Rumble matches.

"I used to watch it growing up every year & imagine my name on the big screen though it was only men on my tv screen.

“I am excited to be converting some of my pay from the PPV into crypto with Hedge.

"As more professional athletes are starting to get paid in crypto I think it’s important for female athletes to as well. I am excited to be at the forefront of that movement!”

A portion of her pay will be paid in Bitcoin and Litecoin through an automated conversion made by Hedge, which is run by Cornerstone Global Management.

The firm's CEO said: "I'm very excited for Danielle. She’s getting to go back into the ring, which is something she’s wanted to do for a bit now, and also putting her money where her mouth by actually converting some of her pay into crypto.

"It’s a watershed moment for female athletes to be included in the crypto space, and I’m proud she’s the one who is able to usher that in.”