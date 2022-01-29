Sebastian Stan reached out to Tommy Lee before portraying him in 'Pam & Tommy'.

The 39-year-old star features in the new Hulu drama as the Motley Crue drummer as it tells the story of the infamous release of Tommy and then wife Pamela Anderson's (played by Lily James in the show) sex tape in the 1990s and felt that reaching out to the real-life star was the "decent thing to do".

Sebastian told E!News: "They're real people. It's a real person. Of course at some point you want to just raise your hand and go, 'Hey, this is my name. Nice to meet you. I don't know what you think about it, but I guess I'll play you in this thing.' It feels like a common decent thing to do."

The 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' star has revealed that he was unaware of the full story - which saw Pam and Tommy's sex tape stolen and leaked to millions - before taking on the role.

Sebastian explained: "I had heard about it obviously, and, you know, you hear things and you don't really know the story, right?

"So just to be able to kind of go back and go, 'Hey, wait a minute, they had nothing to do with this thing', like, 'This is how this thing was stolen, this is how it was taken', - and it was wild enough to read and know about - I think that they deserved that being retold."

Pamela has had no involvement in the programme and Lily expressed regret that the 'Baywatch' star didn't want anything to do with the series.

The 32-year-old actress said: "I was really hopeful that she would be involved. My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically."