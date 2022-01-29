Monica Galetti has warned entrants wanting to create a pudding for Queen Elizabeth not to make anything “too crazy”.

The ‘Masterchef: The Professionals’ star will be among the judges for the Platinum Pudding Competition – which asks amateur cooks to invent a dessert in honour of the monarch’s 70 years on the throne – and she’s suggested hopefuls “jazz up” the queen’s known favourites.

She said: “From what I’ve heard about Her Majesty, she doesn’t like over-complicated things. She likes traditional, but apparently she has a fondness of chocolate and berries, especially seasonal fruit.

“There’s a bit of scope to maybe mix the two, then see how they can jazz it up.

“There’s noting wrong with taking a traditional pudding and bringing your own personality to it – but don’t make it too crazy.”

The winning recipe will be served at the Big Jubilee Lunch and given to the queen, and though it’s not yet been revealed if the successful entrant will meet the monarch, Monica hopes they do – so she can tag along.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: “Wouldn’t that be a wonderful prize – to meet the queen and present her with the wonderful pudding?

“The rest of us could tag along and stand behind the winner, saying, ‘We helped select it.’”

The 46-year-old chef previously met the queen at a 2018 Buckingham Palace reception.

She said: “She probably wouldn’t remember me.

“She was so witty and charming and I was so honoured to be in line to shake her hand.”