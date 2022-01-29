George Clooney is delighted to be reunited with Julia Roberts in 'Ticket to Paradise'.

The 60-year-old actor and 54-year-old actress are both starring in the new rom-com as a divorced couple who travel to Bali to stop their daughter from getting married and George insists he is "lucky" to collaborate with his 'Ocean's Eleven' co-star again.

Speaking to Deadline, George said: "The minute I read it I called Julia, and I said, 'Did you get this?' and she said, 'Yeah', and I said 'Are you going to do it?' and she goes 'Are you going to do it?' and I said, 'Yeah, if you do it.'

"So it was just one of those very lucky things."

The movie has been directed by 'Mamma Mia!' director Ol Parker and also stars Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd and George believes the flick is "something special".

He said: "This guy named Ol Parker is a really wonderful writer and director, and he wrote us a script, and I haven't done a romantic comedy really since (1996 film) 'One Fine Day', and more than that.

"I've done some sort of snarky ones, you know, and in this one Julia and I just get to be mean to each other in the funniest way."

The 'Up in the Air' star continued: "It's going great, man. We're having the time of our lives.

"Julia is just fantastic in it, and this wonderful actor named Lucas Bravo, who's just absolutely the funniest thing in the movie, and you know, Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever.

"It's just a really fun, fun, fun cast all the way around. We're having a great time."