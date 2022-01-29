Lamar Odom's ex is writing a tell-all book.

Liza Morales - who has children Destiny, 24, and Lamar Jr., 20 with the troubled former basketball player - is preparing to share all about the "trauma" she endured during her relationship with Lamar.

Speaking about her new book 'Cutting Trauma Ties', Liza, 42, told the New York Post's Page Six: "Lamar was a pivotal point of my life. I have not spoken to him in a year-and-a-half and that’s why [the book is] called ‘Cutting Trauma Ties’ - that title is for a reason. I did experience a lot of trauma dealing with him … my kids, my family has experienced a lot of trauma dealing with Lamar in such a public way, but we dealt with his addiction privately for years."

Liza vowed to speak out about what happened when Odom survived a near-fatal overdose at a brothel in Nevada in 2015.

She said: "I am going to talk about what really went down in Vegas. And when I say ‘what really went down,’ I’m talking about if the hospital walls could talk. I’m talking NDAs, hallway fistfights, business conflict of interest. I stayed really, really quiet, but again I felt like it wasn’t the right timing.”

And she also revealed her plans to discuss Lamar's marriage to Khloé Kardashian in 2009.

She said: "I will talk about the experience [of] trying to get him to go to rehab. This stuff didn’t just happen when he was with Khloé. It magnified when he married Khloé but he’s had that problem for years. So I will talk about that because it impacted me and impacted our kids so I have no choice not to talk about that."

Lamar's representatives told the publication: “We would like to wish Ms. Morales all the best. It is our hope that she has sought healing from any past pains that Mr. Odom may have inflicted upon her in the folly of his youth real or imagined some 15 years ago. He has since went on to become married, divorced, engaged and newly single in that time span.”