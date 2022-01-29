Gavin Rossdale is dating Courtlyn Cannan.

The 56-year-old musician was first spotted with actress and singer Cannan - who is best known for her role in the 2017 movie 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' - in December.

Following his split from Gwen Stefani, 52, in 2015, after 13 years of marriage, Gavin has romance a string of women, including Sophia Thomalla from 2017 to 2018 and Natalie Golba in 2019.

In August 2021, he was linked to model Gwen Singer, 26, with a source saying at the time: "Gavin and Gwen both find each other hot and they're having fun together.

"It's still early days because they have only known each other a few months but it is all going well.

"She is drop-dead gorgeous and has loads of men chasing her but she was really drawn to Gavin, as he was to her. They have been spending time together in Los Angeles and seeing how it goes. Neither of them is in any rush to make it serious."

Gavin, who has three children with former wife Stefani, previously admitted that he was finding love difficult.

He said: "I keep getting screwed up and screwed over in all these relationships.

"I'm not very good at them, I guess. I had a divorce, I had a long-term girlfriend — that went to s*** — and I don't have a girlfriend now, even though everyone seems to think I do. You get burned by that stuff."

And he vowed to focus more on being a good dad than on dating.

He said: "I don't know, it may be too difficult to combine being a devastating single dad with the attention required for a beautiful girl. So I don't know. I’m trying to find my feet on that one. It's unresolved."