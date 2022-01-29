Kanye West is bringing Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson closer together.

The 44-year-old rapper has launched a series of vocal attacks on Pete, 28, after the comedian started dating Kanye's estranged wife Kim, 41, but the pair are determined to ignore the controversy and it has only made them stronger as a couple.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six: "[Kanye's actions] in an effort to convince Kim to come back are actually bringing Pete and Kim closer together."

However, Kim is said to be worried about how Kanye's actions are affecting their children, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

The source said: "Kim truly wants Kanye to be at peace with their marriage being over and find happiness, whether it’s with Julia [Fox] or someone else, so they can focus on raising their children together in a more positive way.

“She is worried about how all of these things that are being played out so publicly on Kanye’s end will affect their kids in the future and feels that any issues should be resolved privately."

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Pete is looking to get his own place in Los Angeles to be closer to Kim.

A source told Us Weekly: "Pete’s been spending more time in LA to be close to Kim, and he’s looking to find a place there.

"They’ve definitely gotten serious."

Meanwhile, Pete has already made a positive impression on Kim's family, with a source recently revealing that the Kardashian/Jenner clan "adore" the comedian.