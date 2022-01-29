Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL.

The 44-year-old quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - who has won seven Super Bowls over the course of his 22-year career - has decided to retire from the National Football League, according to ESPN.

Sources told the outlet that Tom wanted to quit without any fanfare and last week's Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Los Angeles Rams was his last.

The insiders added that his decision to quit is based on "several factors, including family and health" and Tom is "preparing his retirement announcement along with the next chapter of his life and career".

Speaking recently on the 'Let's Go' podcast with host Jim Gray, Brady said he was "satisfied" with his NFL career.

He stated: "I said this a few years ago, it's what relationships are all about. It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family. And I'm going to spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what's next.

"I'll know when I know. I think for all of us, you know, we can all decompress a bit. It's been six straight months of football. Every day consumed by day in and day out football. And I think now it's just some time to spend some time with my family and spend some time with my kids."

Tom has been married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen since 2009 and the couple have children Vivian, nine, and Benjamin, 12, together.

Tom also has son John Edward Thomas Moynahan, 14, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.