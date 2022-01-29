Taylor Lautner's fiancée found it hard to accept his proposal because she was crying so much.

The 29-year-old actor proposed to Taylor Dome in the kitchen of their home in November 2021 but admitted emotions got the better of Dome and she could barely answer his question through her tears.

He told Access Hollywood: "It actually did take her a little longer than expected to say 'yes' because she was weeping so hard. She couldn't even walk up to me. So I was on my mark and I had to leave the mark to go get her to lift her up from crying … It took a sec, but it was super sweet."

The pair met through Lautner's sister Makena Moore and he was immediately smitten.

He said: "I knew when I first met her that I wanted to get to know her more, and I really, really could see a future with her. She's a fantastic woman and I'm very lucky that she chose me.

"She always has said, 'I don't want anything special. I don't want anything big and grand. [Propose] in the kitchen'.

"I love cooking, so I make us food all the time in the kitchen and we just eat at the counter. And she's like, 'One night after we eat in the kitchen, that's all I want. Simple.' "

However, Taylor joked that getting engaged to someone with the same name as him was incredibly narcissistic.

He quipped: "It's going to get very confusing … the narcissism is incredible."