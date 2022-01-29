Cristiano Ronaldo is "1000 per cent" certain he will marry Georgina Rodríguez.

The 36-year-old soccer star insisted he and partner Georgina, 28, will tie the knot and predicted it could even happen in the next month.

Speaking on new Netflix series, 'I Am Georgina', he said: "I always tell Georgina that when we get that click, like everything with our life and she knows what I’m talking about. It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or in a month. I’m 1000 per cent sure it will happen."

Georgiana is currently pregnant with twins and the couple have four-year-old daughter Alana together.

Cristiano is also dad to Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, four.

Meanwhile, Georgina previously revealed she briefly ended her relationship with Cristiano after her father suffered a stroke.

The former Gucci sales assistant had been on a string of dates with the soccer star when her dad Jorge was rushed to hospital in 2016, so she pulled back from their burgeoning romance because she felt too "sad" focus on her personal life.

Cristiano said of their romance: "It wasn't sudden. It took a bit, perhaps a couple of months, because during that time we kind of stopped seeing each other."

Georgina - whose father died in 2019 - explained: "Cristiano had a lot of games, the thing with my father also happened then.

"For a bit I was a little absent, well I was sad... and one day we ran into each other at another event and he asked me for dinner I thought, 'Finally, my chance has come'.

"Five years ago, my life changed. Thanks to love, my life is now a dream. Nothing in life has come easy. I know what it is to have nothing and to have everything."