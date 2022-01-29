Paloma Faith is suffering a "crisis" in her personal life.

The 40-year-old singer - who has two children with her French artist partner Leyman Lahcine - revealed she has been avoiding social media as she deals with some personal turmoil but assured her fans that she is working on new music.

She wrote on Instagram: "I haven’t been posting much on here because I’ve been having a few crisis in my personal life. But I want you all to know I’m grateful for you all and I’m writing new music, and working on loads of bits and bobs too. But I’m in the middle of what can only be described as a cluster f***. It’s music and writing and working keeping me going!

"Also, food for thought, you never hear a man described as a 'career man' do you ? I’ve been described so many times as a 'career woman' and it just dawned on me. WTAF?!

"#careerman #careerwoman #workingmum #workingmama #palomafaith #lovemyjob."

Paloma also shared a smiling picture of herself out with friends but admitted she does suffer from "anxiety about being around people".

She wrote: "I do go out again now and I get anxiety about being around people but this is to show I do it !! These people are particularly wonderful though @pinkytesfay @zinahihenacho @missbabysol @catherinette__."

Paloma's daughters are aged four and nine months and she recently opened up about her struggles after giving birth.

She wrote: "My own first birth and postpartum journey was far from the rosy scenes you see on screen and online.

"21 active hours of labour, an emergency C-section that resulted in me not being able to walk properly for three months, and the exhaustion was ridiculous.

"Add on a new-born baby piranha setting my nipples on fire and a uterine infection and you’ve got a memory you will never forget!

"Not enough women are prepared for the realities of childbirth and postpartum and that’s why I’m jumping in to encourage open conversations about real birth stories (sic).”