Bella Hadid says she had no boundaries "sexually, physically or emotionally".

The 25-year-old model explained that she became a people pleaser after struggling to be heard and it led to issues in her personal relationships.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Bella told Amanda de Cadenet on 'The VS Voices' podcast: "I grew up around men, whether that was in relationships or family or whatever that was, where I was constantly told that my voice was less important than their voice.

"Then moving into relationships growing up, and not having the boundaries of being able to stick up for myself and have my voice being heard, affected me in my adult relationships very intensely, where my nervous system would crash. It was fight or flight.

"Either I would become silent and cry and just go inward or I would lash out and leave. It’s something that I really had to work on.

"I constantly went back to men and women that had abused me and that’s where the people pleasing came in. I started not having boundaries – not only sexually, physically, emotionally but then in my work place.

"I became a people pleaser with my job and it was everyone else’s opinion of me that mattered rather than my own. Essentially I was putting my worth into the hands of everyone else.”

And Bella revealed it also led to her being taken advantage of in her career.

She said: "It was always me in this dark hole of autopilot trying to make it through. You are constantly doing this 14 hours a day where they are calling and saying: ‘Can we just have her for three more hours?’

"They push my boundaries and I am there until midnight and I have to get on a flight the next day. Or doing six shows in a day with a fever.

"Not having friends or family around and missing birthdays, missing weddings, everything important and then losing friends in that process and losing family members and not being able to say goodbye because you are at a job across the world and you have to fly 24 hours to another job. There was no substance to me because I had given all that I had to my career. I had to fix that for myself.”