Adele 'pulls out of Brit Awards' live performance

Adele has reportedly pulled out of performing live at the Brit Awards.

The 'Easy On Me' hitmaker - who indefinitely delayed her Las Vegas residency earlier this month - was planning to take to the stage for the event at London's O2 Arena on 8 February but has left organisers with a "massive headache" after she told them she'll no longer make the ceremony, though it is still possible she could sing for fans via a video link.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Adele was confirmed to perform on the night, but has now pulled out — which has been a massive blow for the organisers.

“They are talking to her team to see if she can appear by videolink.

“It’s a massive headache but they want her involved in any way she will agree."

Adele is also nominated for four awards at the event - including the prestigious Artist of the Year accolade - and so now Brits bosses will need to find someone to accept any prizes she wins on her behalf.

The insider added: “They also now have to find someone to accept her awards — should she win.

“And several big names have already said no.

“Names already mentioned include Sam Smith, and even Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa — who are both up against Adele for awards — but they are all looking unlikely. They have also made an approach to Stormzy, in the hope that they can persuade him.”

It is believed the 33-year-old star pulled out of the show because her team were concerned about a backlash following her decision to delay her US shows at the last minute.

The source said: “It seems there were concerns of another backlash if she’d performed on the Brits so soon after calling off her Vegas shows last-minute.

“That decision has understandably caused a great deal of disappointment and, in the wake of that, Adele and her team decided to call off her Brits performance.”

