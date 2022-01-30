Ricky Gervais has insisted he “didn’t kill” the Golden Globe Awards.

The 62-year-old actor has anchored the ceremony five times since 2010 but this year, the event was scaled back dramatically, only held online and not televised amid controversy surrounding a lack of diversity within Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

And despite the outrage sparked during his hosting stints because of his mocking of the celebrity guests, the ‘After Life’ star insisted he had nothing to do with the fall of the event.

He said: “It’s not my fault. Please make it clear that it’s not my fault. I didn’t kill the awards.

“I did enjoy doing the Golden Globes – it was three hours of my life once every frw years, although for a lot of people it’s what I’m most famous for.

“The last time I hosted it was two years ago and it feels like a different time… when the worst thing that was happening was me insulting actors.”

The ‘Extras’ star admitted hosting the Globes was the “most nerve-wracking” thing he’s ever done – which is why he enjoyed it so much.

He told heat magazine: “It’s the most nerve-wracking thing I’ve ever done.

“It’s the only time I ever get an adrenaline rush or get nervous about stuff because I get one shot at it.

“It’s like taking a penalty. I’ve just got to score.

“All I care about it, ‘I’ve got to do that joke well. I don’t care what they think of it. I don’t care if I’m hated. I don’t care if I have to go into hiding. I just have to say that joke well.’

“If I fluffed the joke – oh my god, I’d never get over it.”