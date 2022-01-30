Apple is reportedly developing a service to turn your iPhone into a payment terminal.

The new service would allow businesses to take payments directly on their devices without needing any additional hardware.

According to Bloomberg, the feature is being developed following the company's $100 million acquisition of start-up Mobeewave in 2020.

The firm has developed a technology for smartphones to accept payments with just a tap of the device.

This would rid companies of the need for third-part hardware, and it's said it would integrate tap-to-pay tech on iPhones.

This would let businesses accept payments on the back of their devices, with customers reportedly having to just tap their card on another iPhone.

It's said the feature will roll out "in the coming months".

The report comes after the release of iOS 15.3, with the latest software update fixing a number of security flaws, including a bug in Safari which lets websites see browsing history and other personal data.