Princess Anne won't be attending the Winter Olympics.

The 71-year-old Princess Royal - who is a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and president of the British Olympic Association - met with officials last month to discuss her role at the upcoming Games in China, but she is now "disappointed" to announce she won't be involved in person because of "travel restriction difficulties".

A royal spokesperson confirmed: “The Princess Royal is disappointed she will not be able to attend the IOC meetings in Beijing ahead of the winter Olympics this year, nor the Games themselves.

“This is due to the flight and Covid travel restriction difficulties in getting to and from the Games without losing too much of her busy work schedule at home.

“Her Royal Highness sends her best wishes for the Games to the British athletes and supporting officials.”

The US and Australia previously announced diplomatic boycotts of the event over Beijing's human rights record, and though UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he didn't feel sporting boycotts were "sensible", he acknowledged there will "effectively" be one from Great Britain as no official representatives would be there.

He said in December: “There will be effectively a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. No ministers are expected to attend and no officials.

“What I can tell the House is I don’t think sporting boycotts are sensible and that remains the policy of the Government.”

Andy Anson, the chief executive of the British Olympic Association, told athletes they are free to express their opinions while in China, but warned them to "be sensible".

He said: “We definitely want our athletes to be respectful of the athletes they are standing on the podium with, [but] we are not going to stifle their freedom of expression.

“We’ve told the athletes all along that we’re very happy for them to express themselves but to be sensible and to touch base if they feel that they’re doing anything at all controversial.”

China's government has denied any wrongdoing said allegations are fabricated.

They accused Australian politicians after their boycott was confirmed of "political posturing".

Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin added: "Whether they come or not, nobody cares."