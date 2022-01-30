Tom Brady's father has insisted his son is not retiring from the NFL.

The 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback - who has won seven Super Bowls over the course of his 22-year career - was reported on Saturday (29.01.22) to have decided to quietly give up the game, but his dad, Tom Brady Sr, has criticised the speculation.

He told NFL Network's Mike Giardi: "This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong."

And Tom Sr. also told KRON 4 News that his son is not retiring and added that "an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumour."

The sportsman's agent, Don Yee, advised fans to wait for any announcements to come from Tom himself.

He told TMZ: “I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future. Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

ESPN had claimed sources told them Tom - who has Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine, with wife Gisele Bundchen and 14-year-old Jack from a previous relationship - wanted to quit without any fanfare and last week's Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Los Angeles Rams was his last.

The insiders added that his decision to quit is based on "several factors, including family and health" and Tom is "preparing his retirement announcement along with the next chapter of his life and career".

Speaking recently on the 'Let's Go' podcast with host Jim Gray, the footballer said he was "satisfied" with his NFL career.

He stated: "I said this a few years ago, it's what relationships are all about. It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family. And I'm going to spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what's next.

"I'll know when I know. I think for all of us, you know, we can all decompress a bit. It's been six straight months of football. Every day consumed by day in and day out football. And I think now it's just some time to spend some time with my family and spend some time with my kids."