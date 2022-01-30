Mark Wright’s cancer scare was a “scary” time.

The former ‘Extra’ presenter revealed last month he’d had a 12cm growth removed from his armpit and he has told how he had a “worrying” few weeks waiting to find out what had caused the tumour, with things particularly concerning because of the rate it was growing.

Asked if it was frightening, he told Britain's OK! magazine: “It was at first. They couldn’t tell me if it was a lipoma.

“Even after ultrasound scans and MRIs and stuff, they still couldn’t tell me.

“It was just so big and it was growing quite fast, so that’s what was worrying for me.

“Instead of doing a biopsy, they whipped it out and then I got the results about a week later and found it wasn’t cancer.

“So it was scary up until that point, then I felt so much better.”

Mark – who is married to actress Michelle Keegan – previously revealed he wanted to speak about his health issues in the hope it could help someone in a similar situation.

He wrote on Instagram: "Ok, it’s been a tough call whether or not to speak about this.

“One part of me wants to keep something like this private and the other part is thinking, if I can help/potentially save 1 person, well…. this is the right thing to do.”

The 34-year-old star also encouraged his fans to get things on their body checked out if they "don't look or feel quite right".

He added: "MORAL OF THE STORY: If you notice anything that doesn’t look or feel quite right. Don’t leave it.

Nothing in life is more important than your health and well-being. Get checked, check yourself and make sure you take good care of yourself. (sic)"