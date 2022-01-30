Vanessa Villela is engaged to her boyfriend.

The 'Selling Sunset' star's partner, Tom Fraud, planned a romantic proposal at the Griffith Observatory - which is featured in Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's blockbuster musical 'La La Land' - in Los Angeles at sunset.

Alongside snaps and video from the moment she said "yes", the 44-year-old former soap star-turned realtor wrote on Instagram: "Two souls one heart! I SAID YESSSSSS."

The brunette beauty admitted she has to "pinch herself" because it's like she is living in a fairytale with her dream man - who she began dating just over a year ago.

She continued: "One year ago I met the man of my dreams the one makes my heart skip every time, the man that makes me better in every single way, the man that I respect, adore, admire, and love with all my heart.

"You came into my life when I least expected it and you came to make my dreams come true. Our love story is like a movie and you are my prince!!

"'I always dreamed that I will find someone that will love the way I do and I could give my heart fully, thank youuu for coming into my life mi amore!

"I can’t believe I manifested you, the man that is what I always dreamt and more, I can’t believe that I am living this life, sometimes I feel like I’m dreaming and I have to pinch myself to know that is a dream but in real life.

"You paint the stars in my heart and even when I think it can’t be possible to be better there you go painting more stars in it.

"You are my best friend, my man, my pajaro, my hero, my everything.

"TE AMO @tomfraud Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the galaxy. My future husband to be. (sic)"

Vanessa joined Netflix hit 'Selling Sunset' in the fourth season, which aired in November, but she only filmed half of the next instalment due to battling long COVID.

The reality star said last month: "Out of 11 weeks of filming, I was sick for five. I got COVID in August and we started filming right in that moment, so obviously they couldn’t wait for me had a very strong COVID case. My case, it’s still going actually.

“It’s called long COVID. I’m still dealing with it.”

The fifth season - which also features real estate favourites such as Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz and Amanza Smith - will see her battle with the virus featured in the upcoming episodes.

She said: "I was sick for too long and you’re going to see a little bit of struggle with Vanessa in work."