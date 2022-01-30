Bruce Springsteen's guitarist, Nils Lofgren, has joined the musicians boycotting Spotify.

The 70-year-old rocker, who is also a member of Crazy Horse, the band that released a number of albums as Crazy Horse and Neil Young, is following in the footsteps of the latter and other well-known stars, who asked for their music to be removed from the streaming platform amid calls for Joe Rogan's controversial podcast to be dropped for giving false information regarding the coronavirus vaccine.

According to TMZ, the E Street Band member said: "A few days ago, my wife Amy and I became aware of Neil and Daryl [Hannah] standing with hundreds of health care professionals, scientists, doctors and nurses in calling out Spotify for promoting lies and misinformation that are hurting and killing people.

"When these heroic women and men, who’ve spent their lives healing and saving ours, cry out for help you don’t turn your back on them for money and power. You listen and stand with them."

Music legend Neil had his music removed from Spotify earlier this week.

In a request to the company, the 76-year-old singer said: “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform. They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both.

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them. Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule.”

The streaming service later responded: “We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid since the start of the pandemic. We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon."

In a note on her official website titled 'I Stand With Neil Young!', Joni Mitchell, 78, added: "I've decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue."