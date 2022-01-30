Prince Harry's upcoming lecture will highlight the importance of taking a break.

The 37-year-old royal is due to give a speech to CEOs as part of his role as Chief Impact Officer at the mental health start-up BetterUp this Thursday (03.02.22).

Some 100,000 subscribers to the service will hear the talk.

Alongside a promo photo of the flame-haired prince, the following slogan read: "Breakthroughs happen when you take a break."

Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's close friend, tennis champ Serena Williams, will be present at the Inner Work Day seminar.

They will be joined by the company's CEO Alexi Robichaux for the conversation about "cultivating the power of mental fitness through bold commitment".

BetterUp says the talk is for those seeking “personal and professional growth”.

Harry, whose job at the start-up started last year, recently hit the headlines after he praised those who recognised their work "didn't bring them joy" and decided to quit their jobs in order to improve their mental health.

In an interview with tech news website Fast Company in his role for the coaching platform, Harry was asked about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on increased job resignations.

He replied: “While on the surface it looks like these last couple of years brought all these issues to the foreground, the reality is these struggles and issues have been brewing for quite some time.

“We’re just at the beginning of the mental health awakening.

“This work has never been more important because people are finally paying attention, and a big component of this mission is building awareness and continuing to pioneer the conversation.

“I’ve actually discovered recently, courtesy of a chat with [BetterUp science board member] Adam Grant, that a lot of the job resignations you mention aren’t all bad.

“In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change.

“Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn’t bring them joy, and now they’re putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated.”