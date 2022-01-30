Nicola Coughlan has hit back at trolls DM'ing her their opinions of her body.

The 'Bridgerton' star - who plays Penelope Featherington on the hit Netflix period drama - took to Twitter to address the many people who have contacted her directly on social media to pass comment on her appearance.

She wrote: "Hello! So just a thing- if you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me.

Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look ... being sent directly to you every day.

If you have an opinion about me that’s ok, I understand I’m on TV and that people will have things to think and say but I beg you not to send it to me directly."

Meanwhile, Nicola recently compared being famous to being "a dog on the tube".

The 35-year-old star admitted her life is "different" now people are aware of who she is, and although she can still go out and socialise with her loved ones, she knows people will be watching her and they won't all behave in the same way towards her.

She told the new issue of ELLE UK magazine: "Being famous is like being a dog on the Tube. It’s exactly the same energy. When you get on, everyone looks at you.

"Some people are so smiley, while some are afraid of you and don’t want to go near. Some people touch you without asking.

"I can still do the things I want to do, obviously, but it is different. I went to the pub with my friend a while back and it was like being an animal at the zoo. People just watching and looking.

"And I remember one time I was taking my Invisalign out, and this person was staring me right in the eyes, which was quite weird. But, honestly, most people are so, so lovely."

The March issue of ELLE UK is on sale from 2 February. Visit www.ELLE.com/uk for more.