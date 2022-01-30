Lily Collins has said she will "always need" her dad Phil in a touching birthday tribute.

The Genesis star turned 71 on Sunday (30.01.22), and the 'Emily in Paris' actress has shared a moving post about her relationship with her parent, who she doesn't get to see "that often".

Alongside a throwback snap of her as a youngster on top of her dad's shoulders, she wrote: "Happy birthday, Dad. I may no longer fit in your arms or sit comfortably on your shoulders but you continue to hug me tightly when I need it most. We may not get to spend time together that often but when we are face to face, you really do see me. You may not always believe it but please trust me when I say, no matter how old I get or what life may bring, I will always need you. Whether I’m proudly watching you up on stage, laughing at home together playing trivial pursuit, I’m forever grateful for the moments and memories we share. Especially the ones I now cherish as an adult myself. Thank you for inspiring me and supporting the woman I am today. I love you to the moon and back again…"

The 32-year-old star revealed in her 2017 book 'Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me' that Phil was absent during crucial moments of her life growing up, but claimed she forgave him for "not being the dad [she] expected".

Lily - whose mother is Phil's second wife Jill Tavelman - wrote: "I forgive you for not always being there when I needed and for not being the dad I expected. I forgive the mistakes you made. And although it may seem like it's too late, it's not. There's still so much time to move forward."

The 'Love, Rosie' star also revealed she had learned how to "accept" her father's perceived failings as a parent.

She wrote: "We all make choices and, although I don't excuse some of yours, at the end of the day we can't rewrite the past.

"I'm learning how to accept your actions and vocalise how they made me feel. I accept and honour the sadness and anger I felt toward the things you did or didn't do, did or didn't give me."