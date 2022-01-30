Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has reportedly filed to trademark The Tig, sparking speculation she could be set to relaunch her lifestyle blog.

The 40-year-old former 'Suits' star - who was known as Meghan Markle before tying the knot with Britain's Prince Harry in 2018 - had lawyer Marjorie Witter Norman file to trademark the name in July 2021, public records in the US show.

Meghan launched the blog named after her favourite tipple, Tignanello wine, in 2014, while she was starring in the legal drama.

She wrote about the contemporary red wine in one post that noted: "It was an ah-ha moment at its finest. For me it became a 'Tig' moment – a moment of getting it."

Holding firm Frim Fram Inc, which is associated with Meghan's business manager Andrew Meyer, submitted the application.

In 2019, the same application was made.

However, Meghan's representative said at the time: "The lasting trademark is to prevent false branding, to avoid others purporting to be the Duchess or affiliated with her."

The Tig included interviews with Meghan's famous friends, including tennis ace Serena Williams and actress Priyanka Chopra.

As the website grew, Meghan brought in experts to comment on her posts to encourage self-love, positivity and spirituality.

The Tig was shut down in 2017 along with its social media platforms, sparking speculation she was preparing to join the British Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Los Angeles in March 2020, after announcing they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Meghan - who has Archie, two, and seven-month-old Lilibet, with the 37-year-old prince - recently admitted they are "happy" with their new life in Santa Monica.

She said: "We moved here during lockdown, exactly when things shut down, so we've just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home, but I think it's just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great.

"But we're just happy."