Lisa Vanderpump is awaiting surgery after being thrown off her horse.

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star was hospitalised on Sunday (30.01.22) after she broke her leg in two places and was left badly bruised from the riding accident.

The 61-year-old reality star was riding Prince Tardon, who she's had for seven years, at The Paddock in Los Angeles when the horse got spooked and she ended up going over the animal's head and landing on her back, an eyewitness told TMZ.

Lisa was taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance and her husband Ken Todd went with her in his car.

The British star is expected to make a full recovery from the injuries sustained.

Her publicist Phil Lobel told Dailymail.com: "I wish her a speedy recovery so the two can ride again soon."

He continued: "She has owned and ridden horses her entire life and the producers gave her a tour of the stables at the show, and introduced her to Tardon, a horse they were about to retire."

Her representative explained how "riding is one of constant joys in [Vanderpump's] life," and she and her equine friend even communicate in French.

Lisa's accident comes just weeks after she tested positive for coronavirus.

In an Instagram post at the start of January, Lisa captioned a sad caricature of herself: "Agh it finally got me #covid19 (sic)"

Meanwhile, Lisa - who appeared on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' from 2010 to 2019 - previously admitted she quit the reality show after battling depression following the death of her brother Mark, who took his own life in 2018.

She said: "I've never self-harmed, but I have had depressing moments. I started on antidepressants after my brother passed, and grief counselling. After such a depressing year, I worry about the toll it might take. That's one of the reasons I wanted to step away from 'Housewives'."