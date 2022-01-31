Google Pixel 6a has been referenced in a new colouring book.

Although the rumoured device is yet to be officially announced, there have been plenty of leaks and now the tech giant appears to have slipped up.

A new colouring book - which has been sent out to select members of the company's Pixel Superfans program - is full of images of certain Google products.

As reported by Tech Radar, a "featured products" index at the back of the book states that the Pixel 6a is on pages six and seven.

That's not actually the case, with the device not said to appear anywhere in the book.

However, the mention of the handset in the index suggests it's being developed and will be known as the Pixel 6a.

There's the possibility it was done as a diliberate tease, but the most likely scenario is that it was a simply mistake.

Meanwhile, it's thought there won't be any official reveal of the product until at least May, but the Pixel 5a dropped in August last year, which means we could be waiting until summer 2022.