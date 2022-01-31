Apple has unveiled an updated safety guide for AirTag devices.

The company recently released the new portal, with the Personal User Safety Guide giving tips for people protecting themselves and their data.

The devices - which can be attached to items like a wallet or keys - are used to locate lost items via Apple's Find My service.

However, there have been concerns that AirTags can - and have - been misused as trackers on people.

In the Personal User Safety Guide, Apple said: "This user guide is a personal safety resource for anyone who is concerned about or experiencing technology-enabled abuse, stalking, or harassment.

"It can help you sever digital ties with those you no longer want to be connected to and outlines the personal safety features that are built into Apple devices."

The guide itself gives "step-by-step" instructions to protect yourself while using the device.

This includes a section outlining what action to take if they're alerted to an unwanted AirTag, or if you hear or find one belonging to someone else.