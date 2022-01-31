Windows 11 is introducing new interface changes and more natural voices for Narrator.

Microsoft has unveiled a new preview in the Dev Channel which reveals interface tweaks and improved voice for Narrator.

The build-in tool - which reads out on-screen contents for the user - now comes with two new natural voices in English US (female), Jenny and Aria.

Users can choose between them, and the voices will work without the need for an internet connection once they've been downloaded and installed.

In a blog post, the team said: "We’re introducing more natural voices for Narrator.

"More natural voices enable Narrator users to enjoy scenarios like browsing the web, reading, and authoring mail, and more. Natural Narrator voices use modern, on-device text to speech and once downloaded are supported without an internet connection.

"Natural Narrator voices are available in English-U.S."

Meanwhile, there are also new keyboard shortcuts for the tool to let people switch between different voices.

There are other changes in the preview build, including small interface changes including resizing snapped windows.

The lock screen's media control fly-out panel now matches the Quick Settings control, although this change will only be available to a limited number of testers.

The preview also features plenty of bug fixes, including one for a File Explorer crashing issue which occurs when a user drags a file out of a zip.