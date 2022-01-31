Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is expected to become royal patron of the National Theatre this year.

The 74-year-old duchess - who is married to Prince Charles - has a keen interest in the performing arts and so will take on the role previously held by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, before she and her husband, Prince Harry, stepped down as working members of the royal family two years ago.

Camilla is said to be delight to have been offered the patronage because she was "disappointed" when Queen Elizabeth gave it to Meghan in 2019.

A source told the Sunday Times newspaper: "She really wanted it... She will be all the more delighted to take it on now, after being disappointed not to get it first time round.”

During her stint as patron, Meghan undertook one public engagement at the theatre in January 2019 and a second private visit in March 2020 when she and Harry were carrying out their final engagement.

Camilla is expected to take on a more hands-on role to support the industry after learning more about its struggles when she and Charles visited Andrew Lloyd Webber's newly-reopened Theatre Royal last summer.

A source said: “The duchess took a real interest as Andrew told her all about the huge challenges facing the theatre community.”

In October 2020, the duchess delivered a passionate speech about the importance of theatre.

Speaking at the Olivier Awards, she said: “I believe in theatre. It’s the cornerstone of a fertile cultural life, a forum for debate and a powerful means of building community. Perhaps more importantly, those of us who believe in the theatre also believe in its resilience. I should like to thank those of you whose profession is in the theatre for your determination and flexibility. Please remain resilient. We need you, and we’ve missed you.”