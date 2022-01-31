Tyson Fury is releasing his own furniture collection.

The 33-year-old boxer and his wife Paris, 32, approached the Luxury Bed Company about a collaboration after being impressed by the custom beds they made for three of their six children last year, and now their own range - which will heavily feature the colour gold - is set to go on sale later this year.

The online collection will see prices start at £1,299 for bespoke beds and £3,000 for sofas.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “Paris and Tyson were both really happy with what the Luxury Bed Company came up with and asked them to create more.

“They are really putting their personal tastes into it. They’ve designed a really unique bed with a gold headboard and Chesterfield design, and asked that a similar design is carried through into a sofa too.

“The specially-tailored furniture is due to be sold as a new collection online.”

Paris recently admitted it was a "relief" when her husband - with whom she has sons Prince John James, ten, Prince Tyson II, four, Prince Adonis Amaziah, two and daughters Venezuela, 12, Valencia, four, and Athena, five months - was diagnosed with bipolar disorder because it helped her "accept" and understand his behaviour.

She said: “It was a relief, it cemented it. We weren’t wondering if he had something wrong. There were demons there from a young age.

"It made it so much easier to accept what he was going through. I kind of understood it more, like well, no, he’s not just a bad person. He’s not doing these things that I found, at the time, really selfish just because he wants to. It was actually an illness. It was something we learned, we could help.”