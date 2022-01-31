Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst has died.

The 30-year-old lawyer's family have confirmed she passed away over the weekend, though they did not confirm reports she took her own life after jumping from the 60-storey apartment building in New York where she lived on the ninth floor.

Her family said in a statement on Sunday (30.01.22): "In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.

"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on."

The beauty queen was also a reporter for 'Extra' and they have sent their condolences to her family.

A statement read: "Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff.

"Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

Cheslie - who was crowned Miss USA as Miss North Carolina - along with Nia Imani Franklin, Kaliegh Garris, and Zozibini Tunzi - who were Miss America, Miss Teen USA and Miss Universe respesctively - became the first group of Black women to hold the titles in a single year.

The attorney previously spoke of her pride in the group "breaking barriers" but admitted she was disappointed that some didn't see the significance of their collective success.

She said at the time: "People will comment on our social media and be like, 'Why are we talking about your race? You guys are just four, amazing women'. And I'm like, 'Yes, we are four amazing women, but there was a time when we literally could not win!' "