Ally Sheedy is "completely done with men".

The 'Breakfast Club' actress - who divorced from David Lansbury in 2008 after 16 years of marriage - revealed it's been a long time since she was looking for love.

She told Closer magazine in the US: "I am completely done with men. I have been for years.

"I just feel like I've been through so many different phases and this feels good to me.

"Now, if I could just stay in this place where I'm happy with my house and my god. I have a few close friends, whom I love. This is enough."

The 59-year-old star admitted she doesn't enjoy going out "ever", which meant she found the pandemic quite easy when it came to "isolation".

She explained: "I'm a loner. I do not like to go out ever, so I have actually not had that difficult a time with the isolation aspects of COVID.

"I love to be home. I like to be quiet. I like to turn on the news or read a book and just decompress in silence. That's pretty much my favourite thing to do.

"And that holds true whether I'm home working or in any hotel room. I just make it a home and take time for myself."

She revealed her son Beckett, 27, didn't follow in her footsteps by chasing a career in showbiz, instead becoming a science teacher.

And reflecting on herself at this stage of life, she noted she's happy things aren't "so intense all the time".

She added: "I feel much more settled into myself. I have a kind of satisfaction with the place I am in right now.

"I love my kid, I think he's doing really well.

"I think you get to a particular time in life where there just isn't all the old drama. Everything isn't so intense all the time."

