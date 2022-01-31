'Elden Ring' director Hidetaka Miyazaki says George R.R. Martin might be “a bit shocked” by how different and "distorted" they've made his characters.

FromSoftware's hotly-anticipated RPG is finally released on February 25, and Miyazaki has admitted the 'Game of Thrones' creator may not recognise the demigods he conjured up as they are now far less "human".

Speaking to Game Informer, he said: “When Martin wrote these characters, and when he provided that origin story that mythos for the world of Elden Ring, these demigods were much closer to their original form, and maybe closer to human form back then, before the Shattering, before it all started.

“So it was more up to us to interpret this and say, ‘how did they become such inhuman monsters? And how did the mad taint of the shattered shards of the Elden Ring and its power affect them?’ So that was our job to take these grand heroes and sort of misshape them and distort them into something they were not.”

Miyazaki insisted that “if we get a chance to show Martin and if he gets a chance to see the game and see these characters, I think he might be a bit shocked. When he wrote them, he was really envisioning something a little bit more human, a little bit more traditional human drama and fantasy characters. So I hope he gets a kick out of that.”

Martin previously explained how he "worked up a fairly detailed background", and then handed over the reins to the developer.

Speaking before the delay to the title, he added: "They would come in periodically and show me some monsters they designed or the latest special effects... but the game has been very slowly developing and now it's coming out in January, I believe.

"I'll be as excited as anybody else to see it."

'Elden Ring' is due to launch on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.