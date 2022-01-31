PlayStation will broadcast a 'Gran Turismo 7' State of Play on Wednesday (02.02.22).

Sony has confirmed the Twitch and YouTube stream kick off at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern / 10pm UK.

Viewers will be shown "30 minutes of new PS5 footage and gameplay details."

The various modes and more features of the hotly-awaited instalment in the driving simulator franchise will be previewed.

The upcoming game will require an internet connection to play the Campaign mode, the Livery Editor, Scapes photo mode, GT Café, GT Auto, and Trial Mountain and High-Speed Ring circuits, it was previously revealed.

The online requirement was noted in the small print of a new PlayStation Blog, and several fans took to the comments of the blog to share their disappointment at the news.

One fan wrote: “Every feature requires internet! Why do things like the campaign require internet? This is ‘games-as-a-service’ nonsense. How many times in a row are you going to pull this? No interest, pass.”

While another shared: “I’m genuinely shocked. Why on earth do any of them require constant internet connection? It’s less of a concern about connection quality but what happens in years from now when you shut the servers down? No game.”

Another unhappy fan wrote: “I won’t buy the game with a single-player option where an internet connection is required, you guys are out of your mind! The community is going to throw rocks from all directions at you because of this.”

The sixth major release and twelfth game overall in the video game series, 'Gran Turismo 6', was released back in 2013 on the PS3.