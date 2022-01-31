'Cyberpunk 2077' could arrive on the PlayStation 5 "mid-February to March".

Although there is no official release date for the next-gen release, a visual leak shared by the PlayStation Game Size Twitter account has suggested gamers won't have much longer to wait for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, following an update to the PlayStation Store’s database.

Developers CD Projekt had already given the timeframe of the first quarter of 2022.

Senior vice president of business development Michal Nowakowski previously declined to commit to a release for the next-gen release of the game, stating that "lessons we have learned during the past year" means "that the production schedule will not change".

The developers are keen not to repeat the mistakes of the launch of the game on the previous generation of consoles, which was delayed a number of times because of problems in development.

And CEO Adam Kicinski pledged that the firm will continue developing the game for "as long as it takes" and revealed that a large amount of effort is being invested into the update in an earnings call for the company in September.

He said: "Right now, 160 people are working on the first expansion for Cyberpunk, while nearly 70 more are involved in unannounced projects."

A datamine of 'Cyberpunk 2077's' August patch revealed that plans for a multiplayer mode and two further expansions were still in the pipeline.