BTS member Jimin has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis.

The 26-year-old singer also tested positive for COVID-19 when he went to hospital after falling ill, and though he will remain in hospital for the next few days, the operation went well and his main symptom of the virus is a "mild sore throat".

A statement from BTS' management company, Big Hit Music, read: "We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin. Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test.

"Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31.

"According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for Covid-19 in conjunction with postoperative care.

"He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage.

"The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Jimin in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities. Thank you."

In December, Jimin's bandmates RM, Jin, and Suga all tested positive for COVID-19 but it was confirmed early this month that none of them were seriously ill.

Big Hit Music said in a statement: “We would like to inform you that BTS member SUGA has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 3.

“SUGA did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home.

“We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19.”

In a follow-up statement, the label provided an update about Jin and Rim, saying: “Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine.

"Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery.”