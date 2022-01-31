Stella McCartney thinks that Minnie Mouse “has such great style”

The 50-year-old fashion designer loves many things about the iconic Disney character including “how she inspires people” with her cheeriness, ability to express herself and how authentic she is.

Stella told Forbes: “What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style.”

The eco-conscious fashionista has designed a collection - that will debut at Paris Fashion Week in March - inspired by Minnie and her near-century of life, including a pantsuit that has got tongues wagging.

Stella said: “'I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes – a blue tuxedo – using responsibly sourced fabrics.”

The ensemble has got the fashion world divided with noted pantsuit fan former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton expressing her love of Stella’s creation on Twitter. However, Alexandra Pauley called it a “profit-driven marketing ploy".

She said: “The makeovers are hardly a step towards meaningful change; they're purely optics (and a profit-driven marketing ploy, considering that McCartney and Disney will sell that "Divine Feminine" Minnie Mouse shirt in March).”

Prior to Stella’s collaboration with the House of Mouse, she recently designed a capsule collection to mark the release of Peter Jackson’s documentary series ‘Get Back’, which featured nearly eight hours of footage of the Beatles in 1969. The ethically sourced and sustainable items included a tote bag that featured Stella’s father Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison’s image.

In November, she said: "The Beatles were the faces of a cultural movement for positive change that continues to shape the lives of millions around the world. I hope this capsule celebrates and communicates these ageless messages to a new generation."