America Ferrera is the star of Cover Girl’s new skincare line.

The ‘Ugly Betty’ star is “over the moon” to be cast in the advertising campaign for their vegan and cruelty-free ‘Clean Fresh’ range.

The 37-year-old actress said: “I’m over the moon that my journey as a Cover Girl is beginning with the launch of the new Clean Fresh Skincare collection. Since I was 17, wearing makeup has been part of my job. Skin care on the other hand, is something I came to love on my own and it’s really become my beauty priority. When I’m not working, I love to have bare skin that’s healthy and beautiful all on its own.”

The brand - which has five products available on their and Walmart’s website - selected the ‘Superstore' star as she’ has “an authentic story to tell” and because she “represents” how the brand has “evolved” to become more diverse with her Latinx heritage.

Stefano Curti, the chief brand officer of their parent company Coty told WWD: “She’s a good storyteller, and she has an authentic story to tell.

“It’s an addition to a roster that more and more represents America, in the United States. From a personality perspective, it adds to the fresh look to how the brand has evolved over time.”

He continued: “She fits the profile of the changing American consumer, which is the Hispanic consumer … 20 percent of the U.S. population is Hispanic, it is the fastest-growing and youngest population. Eighty percent of them buy beauty once a month, and the values of the Hispanic consumer in beauty is very much aligned to our value: integrity over price.”

The photographs of America - just like those of other ‘Clean Fresh’ model Niki Taylor - were self shot to keep in line with COVID-19 protocols and aiming to give a "fresh, new voice” to their first skin care line in over 60 years, which was launched in November.

Stefano said: “The commercial ends with, ‘My name is America, and I am a Cover Girl'. We’re going to use her story to connect with the brand and provide the brand with this fresh, new voice."