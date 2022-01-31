Ricky Gervais wants to get “cancelled”.

The ‘After Life’ star is excited to be returning to stand-up comedy and is keen to push the boundaries as far as he can, even if it has a negative impact on is long-term career prospects.

He said: “One thing I’ve decided to definitely do, and can’t wait to start on, is my new stand-up show, which is going to be called ‘Armageddon’.

“I’m treating it like it’s my last one ever.

“It won’t be, but I want to put everything into it.

“I want to try and get cancelled. No, I just want to go all-out there.

“It’s about the end of the world and how we’re going to destroy ourselves for lots of reasons, whether it’s media stupidity, or the actual end of the world.”

The 62-year-old comic is also excited to be writing a new series for ‘Netflix’.

He said: “As for the next scripted thing, Netflix said I could either do a fourth season of ‘After Life’ or the first season of something new. And I’m going for something new.

“That feels very exciting. I’ll keep going for as long as I’m allowed.”

Ricky has previously mooted the idea of an ‘After Life’ spin-off show featuring some of the characters from the main series, but he can no longer see the point of doing the project himself – though he’s open to the idea of any of his co-stars taking on the task.

He explained to heat magazine: “I think if I did a spin-off, I might as well do a fourth series, right?

“But I’d be very happy for any one of the cast involved to do a spin-off featuring their character. They have my permission.”