Kanye West has sold his $500,000 tank to the Diesel Brothers.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker's team first reached out to the vehicle customising duo - friends David 'Heavy D' Sparks and David 'Diesel Dave' Kiley - a few years ago to have them work on his trucks, but the timing never worked out, and then last October, the 44-year-old rapper's representatives got in touch again to see if they wanted to buy the Ripshaw.

The pair jumped at the chance because the waiting list to get one is around three years, and headed down to Kanye's ranch in Wyoming to pick it up.

However, there is one problematic quirk with their new purchase - the DVD player is built into the dash and only plays a K-Pop music video on a loop, and Heavy D and Diesel Dave are unable to work out how to turn it off without ripping the device out entirely.

Heavy D declined to tell TMZ how much they had paid for the tank but did say they were given a good deal.

Kanye was reported to have paid $500,000 for the vehicle, which featured in his 'Closed on Sunday' music video and in his GQ photoshoot in 2020.

Meanwhile, the 'Diamonds From Sierra Leone' hitmaker recently vowed to be the "best dad" to his and estranged wife Kim Kardashian West's four children, North, eight, Saint , six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, and doesn't care how he's portrayed by the SKIMS founder and her family, so long as they keep their brood of things.

He said: "I'm still going to be the best dad.

"They can go on 'SNL 'and make jokes. They can make jokes in the media. They can plant stories about whoever I'm dating. They can block deals or do whatever that type of stuff, but I'm going to tell you straight up: Don't play with my kids.

“Whoever y’all work for — whoever y’all think the family is working for — I’m telling you right now, don’t play with my children… It’s going to be all legal baby."