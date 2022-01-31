Jordan Cashmyer was struggling with addiction prior to her death.

The ’16 and Pregnant’ star passed away earlier this month at the age of 26, and her "heartbroken" family have now set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral and the ongoing care of Jordan's six-month-old daughter Lyla.

Jordan's death came four months after her partner, Michael Schaffer, passed away, also as a result of addiction, and so Lyla will now be raised by Jordan's family.

A message on the GoFundMe page stated: "Our daughter Jordan tragically lost her life on January 15, 2022, at the age of 26. Leaving behind a sweet little 6-month-old girl. Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality. She had a way of always making those around her laugh and smile, and her smile was truly contagious.

"Our family is heartbroken, and we will forever miss Jordan.

"We are now faced with the grim outcome that our grandaughter that we have been raising will never get to make memories with her mother or father, never getting to know them. Lyla lost her father to addiction at two months & now her mother at six months.

"Our family has to now not only put our daughter to rest but navigate through starting over with an infant who has lost both her parents in her six months of life."

The family hailed Lyla as a "saving grace" through a difficult period.

The post continued: "Please help our family cover the costs of Jordan's memorial and start a fund for Lyla's future. We did not foresee starting back over, and all that comes along with that. Lyla has been our family's greatest joy and addition; she has been our saving grace during this difficult time.

"Myself, my wife, our kids, and sweet little Lyla have been shown so much love and words of kindness in the past nine days since Jordan's passing. Our hearts are grateful. We pray Jordan is finally at peace. Lots of Love, The Cashmyers."

Jordan's dad, Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr, broke the news of her passing earlier this month.

Alongside a black and white photo of Jordan, he wrote on Facebook: "Last night I received a call no parent ever wants. My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER. (sic)"

Dennis described his daughter's passing as a "terrible tragedy".

Jordan appeared on '16 and Pregnant' in 2014, with the show documenting her relationship with then-boyfriend Derek Taylor and their struggles with homelessness and unemployment while expecting their daughter Genevieve.

Shortly after the tot was born, she signed over temporary custody rights to Derek's mother.