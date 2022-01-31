Jake Quickenden felt “sick” when he realised he was losing his hair.

The 33-year-old reality star underwent a hair transplant in 2017 and admitted it was the “best thing [he’s] ever done” after becoming “really paranoid” about his receding locks and doing his best to keep his head hidden.

He said: “I actually remember the exact moment I decided to start looking into hair transplants.

“I was working in Miami and I took a quick selfie and noticed that a scar I had on my head, which used to be completely covered by my hair, was visible.

“It was something I became really paranoid about and I spent the rest of my time in Miami feeling sick about it and covering it up with a hat.

“It may sound shallow, but it really bothered me.”

Jake got a much-needed confidence boost after undergoing the procedure and has urged other men not to feel “ashamed or embarrassed” if they want to have cosmetic surgery.

He said: “Young lads and men shouldn’t feel ashamed or embarrassed to get cosmetic procedures – most girls don’t.

“You’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do to feel good, no matter what gender you are.

“I know there’s often lots of criticism around these procedures, but I really don’t understand.

“I think these days, it’s amazing what’s on offer.

“Any anything that boosts your confidence and makes you feel better about yourself can only be a good thing.”

However, the former ‘X Factor’ star urged people to look into the procedures before booking anything.

He added in a guest column for Closer magazine: “Saying that, it’s so important to do your research. But I think if you do and you go ahead with it, then great.”