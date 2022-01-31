Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting a baby.

The 33-year-old R&B superstar is pregnant with her first child, and she revealed her burgeoning baby bump during a trip out with Rocky, also 33, in New York City over the weekend.

Rihanna and the rapper were seen in his hometown of Harlem enjoying a snowy walk and the 'We Found Love' hitmaker showed off her expanding stomach bump whilst wearing a long pink jacket which was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her tummy adorned with gold chains and jewels.

The pair - who have been close friends for years - made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Met Gala, even though Rihanna had no intention of making a statement with her man at the exclusive event.

She told E! News: "We weren't even sure if we were going to go, so separately we were planning our looks just to be prepared.

"We ended up getting ready together and going and I didn't even realize we were on a carpet together until somebody said, 'You're making your debut,' and I was like, 'Oh, s***!'"

In May 2021, 'Praise the Lord' hitmaker Rocky described Rihanna as the "love of my life" in an interview with GQ magaizine.

When asked what it felt like to be in a relationship, he said, "So much better. So much better when you got 'The One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's 'The One'."