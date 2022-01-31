Kirsten Dunst has never been "comfortable" with on-screen kisses.

The 39-year-old actress starred alongside Jamie Dornan in the Sofia Coppola-directed 'Marie Antoinette', and Kirsten - who played the titular character - found their on-screen kisses to be awkward.

She told her former co-star: "I’m not comfortable with that. It’s never comfortable, ever.

"I think my first time I even showed my breasts was with Sofia. She never used the take, and I don’t even think you were there. I felt overwhelmed too."

Kirsten thinks Europeans are "just more free" than their American counterparts.

The actress also revealed that she has fond memories of shooting the 2011 drama 'Melancholia'.

She told Variety: "I remember on 'Melancholia', I had the best time. It was the cosiest set and so free. And I was playing someone who was depressed. And we were all in the zone together. And I feel like in Europe - we shot in Sweden - people are just more free.

"I think I like that European mentality when it comes to filmmaking. It seems like anything goes."

Meanwhile, Kirsten previously admitted she has mixed feelings about her childhood fame.

The actress appeared in a cereal advert when she was just three years old - which led to a contract with Ford Modelling Agency - and Kirsten looks back on her early success with contrasting emotions.

The actress - who has Ennis, three, and James, eight months, with Jesse Plemons - reflected: "I judged it a lot more before I had kids.

"I was like, ‘How could you do this to us? Who puts their children in … you know, whatever.’ But when you have a cute kid and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my God, you should take them in to do little kid modelling,’ I get it. It’s fun.’"