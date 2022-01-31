Eva Longoria works out for the benefit of her mental health.

The 46-year-old actress is determined to keep herself in good shape because she knows that it helps with her mental health.

She said: "I really work out for my mental health.

"If I have to wake up early and take a flight, when I land, I’ll go for a walk because I didn’t get to work out. Even if it’s just stretching, I need to do something."

Eva has transformed her workout routine by turning to trampoline exercising.

The Hollywood star told the March issue of Women’s Health magazine: "It makes me present. You really have to focus on the routine and memorise the movements. They switch sides a lot, which can throw you off, so you have to be on top of it. I love that."

Eva also explained that it's easier on her joints than other forms of exercise.

She said: "Ironically, bouncing on this trampoline is low impact, so you get a sweaty workout without all the pounding on your knees."

Eva also finds cooking to be "therapeutic".

The 'Desperate Housewives' actress revealed that she's added more plant-based foods to her diet.

She shared: "I grew up on a ranch where we ate what was on the land - when it was squash season, we ate squash for three months.

"It gave me such an appreciation for where food comes from: It comes from the ground. Beans are a big source of protein for us. I love making portobello tacos and jackfruit tacos, and cauliflower fried rice."

Despite this, Eva still loves some unhealthy snacks from time to time.

She said: "Olives, pretzels, popcorn, potato chips - that’s my jam."